Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM): Price Down $-3.88 (-1.03)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.81 (-0.48)% Over Past Hour

Currently, MLM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.81 (-0.48%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row MLM has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks, MLM ranks 47th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MLM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MLM’s price is down $-3.88 (-1.03%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Martin Marietta Materials Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

