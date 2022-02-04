Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 7,053 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,777,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,988,000 after purchasing an additional 208,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $45,900,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

IT stock opened at $289.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.72. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,587 shares of company stock valued at $12,504,101 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

