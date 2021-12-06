Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $83.59 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of -157.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

