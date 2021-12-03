Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $82.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

MRVL stock opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $76.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,584,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

