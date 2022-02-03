Maryland Capital Management Sells 470 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Maryland Capital Management cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

Shares of AXP opened at $184.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,558 shares of company stock valued at $57,680,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

