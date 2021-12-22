Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -162.81 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.99.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $432,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $5,351,107. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

