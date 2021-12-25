Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $561,000 in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.09.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High