Masco Corp (MAS): Price Now Near $60.48; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MAS

At the time of this writing, MAS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.2%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Construction Materials stocks, MAS ranks 18th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MAS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MAS’s price is up $0.54 (0.91%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Masco Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MAS: Daily RSI Analysis MAS’s RSI now stands at 80.1567.

MAS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For MAS News Traders

Investors and traders in MAS may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

11 Best Housing Stocks of 2021

In this article, we discuss the 11 best housing stocks of 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the housing industry, go directly to the 5 Best Housing Stocks of 2021. The housing market is on fire. This statement seems ubiquitous nowadays. Indeed, on July 27, S&P CoreLogic reported a 16.6% increase […]

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market