Masco Corp (MAS): Price Up $1.31 (2.26)% Over Past Day, Up $0.38 (0.64)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MAS

At the moment, MAS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.38 (0.64%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row MAS has seen its price head up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

MAS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MAS’s price is up $1.31 (2.26%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as MAS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MAS’s price action over the past 90 days.

