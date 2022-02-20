Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Body

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $330.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $154.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo has a 52 week low of $133.94 and a 52 week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

