Masonite International Corp (DOOR): Price Up $0.72 (0.6)% Over Past Day, Up $0.6 (0.5)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DOOR

At the time of this writing, DOOR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.6 (0.5%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row DOOR has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Construction Materials stocks, DOOR ranks 12th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DOOR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DOOR’s price is up $0.72 (0.6%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row DOOR has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Masonite International Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DOOR: Daily RSI Analysis DOOR’s RSI now stands at 31.25.

DOOR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market