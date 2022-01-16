Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $140.44 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 753,444 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.89% of Quanta Services worth $140,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 12,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,905,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR opened at $106.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.86. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

