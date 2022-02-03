Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $82.06 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

