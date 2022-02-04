Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 558.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $244.81 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.64. The company has a market capitalization of $234.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.65.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

