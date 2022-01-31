Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $447.00 at Raymond James

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $453.00 to $447.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Mastercard stock opened at $382.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.51. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $47,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

