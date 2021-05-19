Match Group Inc (MTCH): Price Down $-2.16 (-1.57)% Over Past Day, Up $0.95 (0.71)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MTCH

At the moment, MTCH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.95 (0.71%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as MTCH has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

MTCH ranks 103rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

MTCH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MTCH’s price is down $-2.16 (-1.57%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as MTCH has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MTCH’s price action over the past 90 days.

