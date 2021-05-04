Match Group Inc (MTCH): Price Down $-7.16 (-4.83)% Over Past Day, Down $-2.04 (-1.42)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MTCH

Currently, MTCH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.04 (-1.42%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as MTCH has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MTCH ranks 141st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

MTCH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MTCH’s price is down $-7.16 (-4.83%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as MTCH has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Match Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For MTCH News Traders

Investors and traders in MTCH may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Checking In on 3 Stock Samplers

In this episode of Rule Breaker Investing, we review 5 Stocks for the Coronavirus, 5 Stocks for the Age of Miracles, and 5 Stocks I Own That You Should, Too. To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool’s free podcasts, check out our podcast center. David Gardner: Last April, the market was in as dark a place as any of us have seen for more than 10 years — the 35% loss of the S&P 500 in 32 days.

