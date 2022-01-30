Match Group (MTCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Match Group has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $109.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.63.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

