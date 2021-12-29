Materialise Nv (MTLS): Price Down $-0.56 (-2.31)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.59 (-2.43)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MTLS

At the time of this writing, MTLS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.59 (-2.43%) from the hour prior. MTLS has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MTLS ranks 226th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

MTLS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MTLS’s price is down $-0.56 (-2.31%) from the day prior. MTLS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Materialise Nv’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MTLS: Daily RSI Analysis For MTLS, its RSI is now at 12.1739.

MTLS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

