Materialise Nv (MTLS): Price Down $-0.66 (-2.63)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.66 (-2.63)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MTLS

At the moment, MTLS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.66 (-2.63%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, MTLS ranks 270th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MTLS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MTLS’s price is down $-0.66 (-2.63%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row MTLS has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Materialise Nv’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MTLS: Daily RSI Analysis MTLS’s RSI now stands at 55.8376.

MTLS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

