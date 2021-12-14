Materialise Nv (MTLS): Price Now Near $22.19; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MTLS

At the time of this writing, MTLS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-1.86%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, MTLS ranks 198th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MTLS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MTLS’s price is down $-0.42 (-1.86%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row MTLS has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Materialise Nv’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MTLS: Daily RSI Analysis For MTLS, its RSI is now at 12.0805.

MTLS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

