Matson Inc (MATX): Price Down $-2.25 (-2.48)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.1 (-1.22)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MATX
Currently, MATX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.1 (-1.22%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row MATX has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
MATX ranks 103rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.
MATX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, MATX’s price is down $-2.25 (-2.48%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row MATX has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on MATX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Matson Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
MATX: Daily RSI Analysis
For MATX News Traders
Investors and traders in MATX may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:
Since I wrote my bearish piece on Matson, Inc. (MATX), the shares are down about 2%, against a loss of ~6.5% for the S&P 500. The company has recently “walloped” Q4 earnings estimates, so I thought I’d check back to see if my thesis is intact. After all, my thesis…
