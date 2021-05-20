Mattel Inc (MAT): Price Now Near $19.8; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MAT
At the moment, MAT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.3%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
MAT ranks 13th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Recreation stocks.
MAT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, MAT’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.3%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that MAT has seen 3 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MAT’s price action over the past 90 days.
News traders keeping an eye on MAT may find value in this recent story: Taking the $100 Cybertruck R/C for a test drive video – CNET Mattel is selling a toy version of the Cybertruck for $100, and Bridget Carey gets an early look at the R/C vehicle. After taking it for a spin, it doesn't seem very tough.
For MAT News Traders
