Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mattel stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Mattel worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

