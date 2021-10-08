Matterport Inc (MTTR): Price Down $-0.34 (-1.73)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.09 (-0.46)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MTTR

At the moment, MTTR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.46%) from the hour prior. MTTR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, MTTR ranks 241st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MTTR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MTTR’s price is down $-0.34 (-1.73%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Matterport Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MTTR: Daily RSI Analysis MTTR’s RSI now stands at 82.1847.

MTTR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For MTTR News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on MTTR may find value in this recent story:

Matterport Enables Cushman & Wakefield to Digitize Commercial Property Listings Worldwide

Global commercial real estate firm realizes 53% cost savings with Matterport Capture Services in less than a yearSUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), one of the world’s largest commercial real estate firms, has successfully adopted Matterport Capture Services to digitize its global property portfolio and mor

