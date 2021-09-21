Matterport Inc (MTTR): Price Up $1.21 (6.06)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.28 (-1.3)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MTTR

At the moment, MTTR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.28 (-1.3%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on MTTR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, MTTR ranks 66th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MTTR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MTTR’s price is up $1.21 (6.06%) from the day prior. MTTR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Matterport Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MTTR: Daily RSI Analysis MTTR’s RSI now stands at 50.9677.

MTTR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market