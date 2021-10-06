Matthews International Corp (MATW): Price Now Near $34.52; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MATW

Currently, MATW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.33 (-0.95%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row MATW has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 200 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Steel Works Etc stocks, MATW ranks 27th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MATW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MATW’s price is down $-0.93 (-2.62%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on MATW; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Matthews International Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MATW: Daily RSI Analysis For MATW, its RSI is now at 19.0083.

MATW and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

