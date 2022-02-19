Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.17 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Body

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2,641.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,012,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,408.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,533.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,516.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

