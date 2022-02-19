Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 55,913 Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Body

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,599 shares of company stock worth $494,406. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

MNTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

MNTV opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.21. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

