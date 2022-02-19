Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Body

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after buying an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after buying an additional 1,481,626 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,070,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $99.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

