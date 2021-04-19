Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM): Price Now Near $93.46; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MXIM

At the moment, MXIM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.93 (-0.99%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that MXIM has seen 3 straight down hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on MXIM; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MXIM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MXIM’s price is down $-1.49 (-1.57%) from the day prior. MXIM has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MXIM’s price action over the past 90 days.

