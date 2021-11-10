Maximus Inc (MMS): Price Now Near $86.06; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MMS

At the time of this writing, MMS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.28 (0.33%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MMS ranks 91st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

MMS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MMS’s price is up $0.28 (0.33%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row MMS has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MMS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MMS: Daily RSI Analysis For MMS, its RSI is now at 40.

MMS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

