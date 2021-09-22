Maxlinear Inc (MXL): Price Now Near $50.42; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MXL

Currently, MXL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.17 (0.35%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row MXL has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, MXL ranks 38th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MXL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MXL’s price is up $1.28 (2.61%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Maxlinear Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MXL: Daily RSI Analysis MXL’s RSI now stands at 39.3568.

MXL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market