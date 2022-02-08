MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.85

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.85 and traded as high as C$18.18. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$18.13, with a volume of 65,116 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.80. The firm has a market cap of C$537.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.85.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

In other MCAN Mortgage news, Director Derek Sutherland sold 1,733 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$32,337.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 437,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,167,127.46. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,399 shares of company stock valued at $133,285.

About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

Read More