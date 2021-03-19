Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC): Price Up $1.3 (1.51)% Over Past Day, Up $0.19 (0.22)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MKC

At the moment, MKC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.19 (0.22%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as MKC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MKC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MKC’s price is up $1.3 (1.51%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 200 day changed directions on MKC; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Mccormick & Co Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For MKC News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on MKC may find value in this recent story:

McCormick: Becoming More Attractive

A look at the company’s recent earnings results, growth prospects, dividend history and valuation

