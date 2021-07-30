Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC): Price Now Near $84.75; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MKC

At the moment, MKC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.06%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on MKC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Food Products stocks, MKC ranks 6th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MKC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MKC’s price is up $0.56 (0.66%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on MKC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows MKC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MKC: Daily RSI Analysis For MKC, its RSI is now at 27.1845.

MKC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

