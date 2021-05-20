Mcdonalds Corp (MCD): Price Now Near $231.77; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MCD

At the time of this writing, MCD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.42 (0.18%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that MCD has seen 3 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, MCD ranks 4th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MCD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MCD’s price is up $1.61 (0.7%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MCD’s price action over the past 90 days.