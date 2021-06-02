Mcdonalds Corp (MCD): Price Now Near $233.52; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MCD

At the moment, MCD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.35 (0.15%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, MCD ranks 10th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MCD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MCD’s price is up $0.29 (0.12%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Mcdonalds Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.