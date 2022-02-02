MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 112.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after acquiring an additional 210,598 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $210.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $195.92 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.47.

