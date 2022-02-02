MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 488 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

