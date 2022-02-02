MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,095 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,298,000 after buying an additional 1,106,772 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

ADM stock opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

