MCF Advisors LLC Has $149,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $278,749,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,550 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $112,316,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 45.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

