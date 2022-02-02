MCF Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

