MCF Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,023 Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WES. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,730 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,411 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,518,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,489,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 336.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 993,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 766,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 3.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 59.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

