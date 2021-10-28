Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC): Price Down $-0.08 (-0.11)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.01 (-1.33)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MGRC

Currently, MGRC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.01 (-1.33%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MGRC ranks 344th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

MGRC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MGRC’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.11%) from the day prior. MGRC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 and 20 day moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Mcgrath Rentcorp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MGRC: Daily RSI Analysis MGRC’s RSI now stands at 0.

MGRC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

