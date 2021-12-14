Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.39

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and traded as high as $12.77. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 87,500 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mechanical Technology by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mechanical Technology by 2,933.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mechanical Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mechanical Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mechanical Technology during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mechanical Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTY)

Soluna Holdings, Inc through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

