Mechel PAO (MTL): Price Down $-0.01 (-0.45)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.46)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MTL

Currently, MTL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.46%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Steel Works Etc stocks, MTL ranks 36th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MTL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MTL’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.45%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as MTL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on MTL; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Mechel PAO’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.