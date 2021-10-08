Medallia Inc (MDLA): Price Now Near $33.93; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MDLA

At the moment, MDLA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, MDLA ranks 154th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MDLA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MDLA’s price is up $0.03 (0.07%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row MDLA has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MDLA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MDLA: Daily RSI Analysis MDLA’s RSI now stands at 77.7778.

MDLA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For MDLA News Traders

Investors and traders in MDLA may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HRC, EBMT, NLOK, MDLA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Baxter International Inc.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market