MediaAlpha (MAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Body

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MAX opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Stories