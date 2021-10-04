Medifast Inc (MED): Price Down $-4.6 (-2.37)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.76 (-0.92)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MED

At the time of this writing, MED (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.76 (-0.92%) from the hour prior. MED has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Food Products stocks, MED ranks 51st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MED’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MED’s price is down $-4.6 (-2.37%) from the day prior. MED has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MED’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MED: Daily RSI Analysis MED’s RSI now stands at 11.2142.

MED and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

